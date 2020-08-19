1/
Carol Sue Brown Coker
Carol Sue Brown Coker

Naples - Carol Sue Brown Coker, 76, a resident of Naples, Florida, died in a local hospital in Naples on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after a brief illness. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery, Alabama.

Mrs Coker is survived by her husband of almost 50 years (August 22, 2020) Lt. Col. (Ret.)Terry J. Coker and their daughter Ashley B. Coker both of Naples, Florida; two sisters-in-law Brenda C. (Larry) Bryant of Tupelo, MS, and Shelia C. (Jim) Scarborough of Auburn, Alabama; one niece Alison Huckaby and three nephews Matt Coker, Andy Coker, and Chris Bryant and families. She was preceded in death by her parents Orvis M. and Joyce G. Brown; in-laws Thurman J. and Mildred W. Coker; and brother-in-law S. Mike Coker.

A graduate of Lee High School, Mrs. Coker received her BS degree from Huntingdon College and MS from the University of Alabama. Prior to marriage, Mrs. Coker taught at Cloverdale Junior High School before becoming a guidance counselor at Lee High School in Montgomery.

A memorial donation may be made to the Salvation Army or to one's favorite charity.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
