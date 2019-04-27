|
- - BARMETTLER, Caroline Dorthea born November 26, 1927 in Berkeley CA, died peacefully at home in Montgomery on March 25, 2019. Caroline's great passions were her family, her volunteer work and her worldwide travel. She contributed to the arts in Montgomery for decades and was especially proud of her service as a board member of the F.A.M.E. Foundation. An active member of many organizations including Girl Scouts of the USA and Girl Guides of The United Kingdom, Altrusa, Hospice, The Montgomery Zoo, ED Nixon School, Alpha Phi Sorority and Maxwell Retired Officers Wives' Club, Caroline received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hands On River Region and Junior League of Montgomery in 2015. She also received numerous awards from the Easter Seal Center where she was head of the Occupational Therapy Department and a counselor for twenty years. She enjoyed Tai Chi regularly crediting it with her ability to visit locations off the beaten path. Her last major trip was walking the pilgrimage way of El Camino in Northern Spain and was a deeply spiritual close to her travels. In her later years, she enjoyed the peacefulness of her garden which she tended with great care and, as a life-long animal lover -especially cats, designed blooms around her extensive collection of cat sculptures. She is survived by two daughters, Babette Barmettler and Heidi B. Eldred; four granddaughters, Elizabeth E. Valentine, Virginia E. Scholl, Margaret W. Eldred and Anne Madison Eldred; and two great granddaughters, Francis C. Valentine and Grey E. Scholl. In lieu of flowers, Caroline requested that donations be made to the giver's . A burial service, followed by a reception, will be held on Monday, April 29 at 3:00 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension in Montgomery. Caroline's favorite expression, "Well that was an experience!", certainly echoes the life she lived. She will be greatly missed.
