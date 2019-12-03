|
|
Carolyn Campbell Kerns
Wetumpka - Carolyn Campbell Kerns, 87, of Wetumpka, AL, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was a member of Mulder Memorial United Methodist Church in Wetumpka. She is survived by her husband William H. "Hoke" Kerns; two children William H. Kerns Jr. and Karen Belinda Kerns; one sister, Garnet Johnson (Gus); three grandchildren, Matthew Hall, Patrick Hall and Blake Hall; six great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home with Minister Mark Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to one's favorite charity. To offer online condolences please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019