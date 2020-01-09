|
Carolyn Golson
Montgomery - Golson, Carolyn, 78 passed away in her home on January 7, 2020, after a difficult battle with a rare form of Lymphoma. She was a long-time member of Taylor Road Baptist Church and retired from the AUM Bookstore after working there for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Edna (Boswell) Wray, and her husband of 41 years, Kurt A. Golson, Sr. is survived by her daughter, Dawn G. Kelley and her husband Ron Grigsby; her son, Kurt A. Golson, Jr. and his wife Amanda; four Grandchildren; Rachel Kelley and Christian, Colby and Noah Golson. She had special relationship with her Aunt, Betty Moore, and an especially close cousin, Carole Edwards. She also had multiple cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends she cared deeply about. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, January 13th, at 12:00 noon at Leak Memory Chapel, the service will be held immediately following at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery after the service. The family would like to express their gratitude for the compassion and care provided by Montgomery Station 15 and Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Golson's name would be greatly appreciated to these organizations; Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department, Station 15, 441 Taylor Road, Montgomery, AL 36117 or Amedisys Hospice, 8160 Decker Lane, Montgomery, AL 36117
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020