Carolyn Phelps
Montgomery - Phelps, Carolyn Jean, 89, a resident of Montgomery, Al, died Thursday, November 21, 2019. Carolyn was a graduate of Troy University and Auburn University. She was a veteran teacher of more than 20 years and retired from the Alabama State Department of Education with more than 25 years' service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy Alexander and Minnie Tindal Phelps, her sister, Edna Lane Cornwell, and her nephew, Jeffrey Phelps Pemberton. She is survived by her great nephew, Jeffrey Scott Pemberton and her grand nephew, Jeffrey Tindal Pemberton of Pensacola, Florida, and two first cousins, Janis Tatum of Montgomery and Gayle Marr of Ft. Walton, Florida. A memorial service will be held at Dalraida Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dalraida Baptist Church and The Elmore County Humane Society.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019