Carolyn Rose Beaird Johnson
Montgomery - JOHNSON, Carolyn Rose Beaird, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 92. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. at Frazer United Methodist Church with Dr. Neil Epler officiating. Burial will be at Lafayette City Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Shaffer W. Johnson; daughter Janice Stough (Cabott); brothers Charles Beaird, Arthur Eugene Beaird, Henry Grady Beaird Jr.; and grandson John Thomas. She is survived by her children Julia (James) Bradshaw, Gary Johnson (Paula), Jacquelyn (Richard) Crum, Carmen Johnson (Bo), Camille (James) Aurelio, Joel (Terri) Johnson; grandchildren Jennifer Andrews, Brian Thomas, Summer Hinton, Sarah Wright, Maggie Aurelio, Brandon Jackson, Michael Aurelio, Chase Johnson; great-grandchildren Jacob Burnett, Zachary Burnett, Justin Burnett, Nina Aurelio, Casey Aurelio, Harper Hinton, Hannah Thomas, Emma Thomas, Will Thomas, Charlie Jackson, Bennett Jackson, Madison Thomas; great-great-grandchildren Anna Burnett, Jack Burnett; and her very special nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to in her name.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020