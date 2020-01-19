Services
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-8433
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Rose Beaird Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Rose Beaird Johnson Obituary
Carolyn Rose Beaird Johnson

Montgomery - JOHNSON, Carolyn Rose Beaird, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 92. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. at Frazer United Methodist Church with Dr. Neil Epler officiating. Burial will be at Lafayette City Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Shaffer W. Johnson; daughter Janice Stough (Cabott); brothers Charles Beaird, Arthur Eugene Beaird, Henry Grady Beaird Jr.; and grandson John Thomas. She is survived by her children Julia (James) Bradshaw, Gary Johnson (Paula), Jacquelyn (Richard) Crum, Carmen Johnson (Bo), Camille (James) Aurelio, Joel (Terri) Johnson; grandchildren Jennifer Andrews, Brian Thomas, Summer Hinton, Sarah Wright, Maggie Aurelio, Brandon Jackson, Michael Aurelio, Chase Johnson; great-grandchildren Jacob Burnett, Zachary Burnett, Justin Burnett, Nina Aurelio, Casey Aurelio, Harper Hinton, Hannah Thomas, Emma Thomas, Will Thomas, Charlie Jackson, Bennett Jackson, Madison Thomas; great-great-grandchildren Anna Burnett, Jack Burnett; and her very special nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to in her name.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -