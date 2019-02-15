|
Carrie J. Sanderson Donerlson
Montgomery - DONERLSON, Carrie J. Sanderson, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away February 13, 2019. Funeral service will b held Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Jiles Williams, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be held at Eastwood Memorial Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Mrs. Donerlson will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019