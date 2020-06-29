Carson "Peanut" Baker



Prattville - Mr. Carson "Peanut" Baker age 58, a resident of Prattville, AL went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Brookside Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Lester officiating. The interment will follow at Brookside Memorial Gardens. Carson was preceded in death by his precious mother and best friend, Elsie Mae Varner and his sister, Ethel Vickers. Carson was a member of Fannin Road Baptist Church, and a avid Auburn fan. He is survived by his siblings Pam Schlechty (Bob); Tim Hooks (LouAnn); Christy Chatman (David); Karen McQueen (Jeff); Brian Hooks (Kathie) and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Hooks, Michael Hooks, Robert Hooks, Alex Popwell, David Chatman and Keston Chatman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fannin Road Baptist Church Building Fund, 3525 Fannin Road, Montgomery, AL 36108 in his memory. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff and nurses of Homestead Hospice for their loving care. Peanut was a simple man with a simple life that loved God, his family, friends and Auburn Football. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and we were all blessed to have had him in our lives. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required to come into the building for visitation and celebration of life services. Social distancing of 6 ft is required at all times. Mask can be purchased at the door if you do not have one.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store