Services
Ross Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
Reposing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church
#1 1649 County Road 36,
Mathews, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cassandra Upshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cassandra Letrice Wigfall Upshaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cassandra Letrice Wigfall Upshaw Obituary
Cassandra Letrice Wigfall Upshaw

Montgomery - Mrs. Cassandra Letrice Wigfall Upshaw a resident of Montgomery, AL answered the master's call home on August 27, 2019.

Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church #1 1649 County Road 36, Mathews, AL with Rev. Marcus L. Daniels, Pastor and Rev. Arthur Jones, Pastor of Briar Hill Baptist Church, Mathews, AL and Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, Roba, AL will be officiating. Interment in Piney Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Upshaw will lie in repose from 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cassandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now