Cassandra Letrice Wigfall Upshaw
Montgomery - Mrs. Cassandra Letrice Wigfall Upshaw a resident of Montgomery, AL answered the master's call home on August 27, 2019.
Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church #1 1649 County Road 36, Mathews, AL with Rev. Marcus L. Daniels, Pastor and Rev. Arthur Jones, Pastor of Briar Hill Baptist Church, Mathews, AL and Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, Roba, AL will be officiating. Interment in Piney Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Upshaw will lie in repose from 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019