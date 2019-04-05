Services
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Reposing
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Rice Temple AOH Church of God
601 Clayton Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Rice Temple AOH Church of God
601 Clayton Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Chappell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Chappell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine Chappell Obituary
Catherine Chappell

Montgomery - CHAPPELL, Catherine, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on March 25, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Rice Temple AOH Church of God, 601 Clayton Street, with Bishop Gregory S. Cannon, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be held at Kindle Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Chappell will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now