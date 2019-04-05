|
Catherine Chappell
Montgomery - CHAPPELL, Catherine, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on March 25, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Rice Temple AOH Church of God, 601 Clayton Street, with Bishop Gregory S. Cannon, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be held at Kindle Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Chappell will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 5, 2019