Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Catherine Dye Cowart Obituary
Prattville - Catherine Dye Cowart went to be with the Lord on November 9, 2019, at the age of 60. She was born on November 17, 1958, in Pensacola, Florida. She graduated from Auburn University Pharmacy School. There she met her loving and supportive husband, of 38 years, Art Cowart. She resided in Prattville, Alabama.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Art Cowart; sons, Matt (Lauren), Ryan (Heather), Andrew, and Zachary; grandchildren, Collin, Parker, Lydia, and Bryson; father, Roy Dye (Joanne); sister, Cindy Boning (David) and family; father-in-law, Gene Cowart; and brother-in-law, Archie Cowart (Kelly) and family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Petrea Campbell Dye; brother, Mike Dye; grandparents, Byron and Miriam Campbell, and Roy and Lena Dye; and mother-in-law, Anita Cowart.

Cathy was a devoted wife, mother, and G'mama. She loved the Lord and enjoyed serving her church, FBC Prattville.

A celebration of her life will be held at First Baptist Church of Prattville at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shocco Springs Conference Center.

To express online condolences please visit prattvillememorial.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
