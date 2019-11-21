Services
Catherine F. Murrell Obituary
Montgomery - MURRELL, Catherine F., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on November 14, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bell Missionary Baptist Church, 503 Oak Street, 36104, with Pastors E. C. and L. W. Huntley officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Murrell will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
