Cathy Taylor "Cat" Baxter


1954 - 2019
Cathy Taylor "Cat" Baxter Obituary
Cathy "Cat" Taylor Baxter

Prattville - Cathy "Cat" Taylor Baxter (64) passed away after a short battle with breast cancer on 1/29/19. She was born on 4/29/1954 to Frank and Dorothy (Rose) Taylor in Davenport, IA. She was a devout Christian who loved our Lord. She was an avid crocheter and was always on the lookout for a good deal. She loved the holidays and spending time with loved ones. She last worked at Belk where her customers loved her and looked for her when they came in to do their shopping.

She is preceded in death by both her parents as well as a much loved step-mother, Margie. She is survived by her beloved husband, Mike who she adored and he thought she hung the moon; an aunt, Pat Wille; two sisters, Connie Taylor and Deanna (Joe) Mastellone; two brothers, Dennis (Brenda) Taylor and Clyde "Bud" (Wendy) Tague; a brother, Ken (Lynnette) Robinson; sons, Aaron (Liz) Baxter & Tod Baxter; daughters, Lisa Morey, Katy Reagan & Jennifer "Kiddo" (Tony) Quirante; a son, John Fell; 14 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cat didn't want a funeral but will be cremated and her ashes spread by her family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Cancer Research Institute in her name so one day, no one has to suffer this horrific disease. Or, a local animal shelter as she loved animals and her heart broke at all the homeless "babies" she wanted to save.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 9, 2019
