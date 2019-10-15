Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Cecil D. Sexton

Cecil D. Sexton Obituary
Cecil D. Sexton

Wetumpka - Cecil DeWayne Sexton passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie & Emma Lee Sexton. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kathryn Kelley Sexton; his daughter, Tammy Foster (Bobby) of Prattville; his two granddaughters, Jordan Foster of Tuscaloosa, Mackenzie Foster of Prattville; his great grandchild, Tatum Kiker of Tuscaloosa; his four sister, Magnolia Edwards of Greenville, Elaine Spurlin of Montgomery, Carol Quates of Titus, Dorothy Jividen of Titus; and one brother, Charles Sexton (Angela) of Georgiana. Cecil spent four years serving our country in the US Marines. He retired from CSX Railroad after spending 34 years employed there as a locomotive conductor. Cecil was a faithful member of Eastmont Baptist Church. He also enjoyed gardening, camping and doing yardwork. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 10:00am with a private graveside following at 11:30am in Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
