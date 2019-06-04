|
Cecil L. Day
Andalusia - Mr. Cecil L. Day, 96, of Andalusia, passed away Sunday June 2, 2019 at Andalusia Manor.
Mr. Day was a retired Pharmacist who lived many years in Montgomery. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force.
Funeral services will be at 10 AM Wednesday June 5th from Foreman Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Michael McVay officiating. Interment will follow in Andalusia Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 - 7:30 PM at Foreman Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Bryan Bass, Tyler Wingard, Christopher Day, Larry Vann, Cliff Ellis, Chad Ellis. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Day and Jason Ellis.
He is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Barbara D. Henderson of Montgomery, Tammi and Royce Bass of Andalusia; one son and daughter-in-law, George A. and Joyce Day of Andalusia; 6 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Sibyl Day and his son, Larry Day.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 4, 2019