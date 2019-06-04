Services
Foreman Brown-Service Funeral Home, Inc. - Andalusia
1516 MLK Expressway PO Box 457
Andalusia, AL 36420
334-222-4567
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Foreman Brown-Service Funeral Home, Inc. - Andalusia
1516 MLK Expressway PO Box 457
Andalusia, AL 36420
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Foreman Brown-Service Funeral Home, Inc. - Andalusia
1516 MLK Expressway PO Box 457
Andalusia, AL 36420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil L. Day

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecil L. Day Obituary
Cecil L. Day

Andalusia - Mr. Cecil L. Day, 96, of Andalusia, passed away Sunday June 2, 2019 at Andalusia Manor.

Mr. Day was a retired Pharmacist who lived many years in Montgomery. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force.

Funeral services will be at 10 AM Wednesday June 5th from Foreman Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Michael McVay officiating. Interment will follow in Andalusia Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 - 7:30 PM at Foreman Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Bryan Bass, Tyler Wingard, Christopher Day, Larry Vann, Cliff Ellis, Chad Ellis. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Day and Jason Ellis.

He is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Barbara D. Henderson of Montgomery, Tammi and Royce Bass of Andalusia; one son and daughter-in-law, George A. and Joyce Day of Andalusia; 6 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Sibyl Day and his son, Larry Day.

Those unable to attend the service may sign the guest registry online at www.foremanfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now