Cecile Morgan Webb
Montgomery - Cecile Morgan Webb, 94, a long-time resident of Montgomery, died Sunday December 15, following a brief illness. Forever active, on the last full day of her life, she attended Alabama's 200th Anniversary Parade.
She was born in Birmingham in 1925 to the late Mary Ella and Thomas William Morgan and studied at Ramsay High School and Birmingham Southern College. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1947.
Her husband of 57 years, Dr. John Walter Webb, Jr. and a granddaughter, Anna Cecile Bennett, preceded her in death.
She is survived by a son: John Walter "Jack" Webb, III and his wife, Kay; two daughters: Maryla Webb Studer and her husband, William, and Murray Webb Bennett and her husband, Jim, and three grandchildren: Morgan Elizabeth Webb, Grayson Anne Webb and James Flowers Bennett Jr.
Cile was a woman of many interests and talents but her first priority was her beloved family. Along with her many civic interests and duties, she was a faithful Meals-on-Wheels driver and staunch supporter of the arts. She was a past president of the Montgomery Autauga Medical Auxiliary and the Colonial Dames XVII Century and an active member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonists and Magna Carta Dames. She enjoyed a good game of tennis, was an expert knitter, excelled at the bridge table and had a lovely smile that she shared most freely. Cile's many friends will miss her.
The Rev. Jay Cooper will conduct funeral services Thursday December 19, at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall one hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers are Robert Burger Morgan, Jr., Malcolm Alexander Smith Morgan, Robert Jackson Russell, Karl Morgan Shumaker, Robert Morgan Shumaker, William Calvin Tallant, Henry Theodore Urquhart and Walter Webb Urquhart. Honorary Pallbearers are the members of the Tower Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 2416 W. Cloverdale Park, Montgomery, AL 36106, the Montgomery Area Council on Aging, 115 E. Jefferson St., Montgomery, AL 36104, or to the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019