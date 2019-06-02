|
|
Cecile Rouse Headley
Limestone County - June 27, 1934 - May 30, 2019
Cecile Rouse Headley, 84, a native of Limestone County, AL, a resident of Daphne, AL, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Mrs. Headley was known for her creation of hand-made dolls, doll furniture, angels, artisan of woodwork, quilts, arts & crafts, and with her husband, Nahum, the building of custom-made homes in Montgomery, Alabama.
Mrs. Headley was preceded in death by her husband, Commanding Sergeant Major Nahum Headley; her daughter, Linda Headley Jewell; and grandson, Kyle Jewell.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Glenn Headley of Daphne, AL; four grandchildren, Susan Ruth Hogan, Kenneth Glenn Headley, II, Katherine Jewell and Brett Jewell; one great-granddaughter, Rylie Ann Headley; one sister, Edna McCallie; and niece, Jennifer Bennett.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL 36109.
Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com. Hughes Funeral Home, 7951 American Way, Daphne, AL is assisting the family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 2, 2019