Services
White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-3181
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecile Headley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecile Rouse Headley


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cecile Rouse Headley Obituary
Cecile Rouse Headley

Limestone County - June 27, 1934 - May 30, 2019

Cecile Rouse Headley, 84, a native of Limestone County, AL, a resident of Daphne, AL, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Mrs. Headley was known for her creation of hand-made dolls, doll furniture, angels, artisan of woodwork, quilts, arts & crafts, and with her husband, Nahum, the building of custom-made homes in Montgomery, Alabama.

Mrs. Headley was preceded in death by her husband, Commanding Sergeant Major Nahum Headley; her daughter, Linda Headley Jewell; and grandson, Kyle Jewell.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Glenn Headley of Daphne, AL; four grandchildren, Susan Ruth Hogan, Kenneth Glenn Headley, II, Katherine Jewell and Brett Jewell; one great-granddaughter, Rylie Ann Headley; one sister, Edna McCallie; and niece, Jennifer Bennett.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL 36109.

Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com. Hughes Funeral Home, 7951 American Way, Daphne, AL is assisting the family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now