Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Cecilia D. Yarbrough

Cecilia D. Yarbrough Obituary
Cecilia D. Yarbrough

Prattville - YARBROUGH, Cecilia D., 94, a resident of Prattville, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from an extended illness surrounded by her family. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 2:00 p.m. with Father James Dean and Father Jan Zagorski officiating. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mrs. Yarbrough was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Yarbrough, Jr.; brother, Joseph Deep (Mary); sister, Frances Petro (Daniel); daughter, Teresa Y. Hendrick; parents, Anthony and Daisy Deep. She is survived by her brother, Mike (Barbara) Deep; son, Anthony Yarbrough (Adrienne); two daughters, Marie (Gary) Tomlin and Lynn Yarbrough; five grandchildren, Aileen Y. (Chris) Kelley, Lisa Yarbrough, Audrey Y. (Jeff) Parrish, Christopher Smart and Amanda (Steven) Herring; five great-grandchildren, Holly, Dean and Jonah Parrish, Hannah Wilson and Brianna Herring; many nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Baptist Hospice and AseraCare Hospice for their loving care, and also her sitter, Rose Davis. A special thanks goes to Catholic Social Services for providing food and other supplies. The family will receive friends at St. Joseph's on Wednesday from 12:45 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church building fund or Catholic Social Services Montgomery.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2019
