Cecilia Richburg Cosby
Mrs. Cecilia Richburg Cosby, age 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after a brief battle with ALS. She spent her last days resting at home and was surrounded by her family. Mrs. Cosby answered to many names, such as mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, but perhaps her most favorite one was "CeeCee", grandmother to her five grandchildren. She loved having everyone together at home with her and especially loved the family spending the holidays together.
The other very important role in her life was that of faithful wife to Mr. Tim D. Cosby for more than 53 years. They shared a beautiful home in the country and enjoyed the last few years being retired together. Mrs. Cosby spent the majority of her adult life working for Baptist Medical Center South in the pharmacy. In her retirement, she relished the role of grandmother, spending time with her family, and feeding the many hummingbirds on her porch.
She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Richburg, of Opp, AL. She is survived by her mother, Mrs. Myrtle Richburg of Opp, AL; one sister, Suzie Richburg Smith of Montgomery, AL; and two brothers, Jacky Richburg and Danny (Stephanie) Richburg, both from Opp, AL as well. Her sons are Ty (Shirley) Cosby of Trussville, AL and Tab (Kara) Cosby of Montgomery, AL. "CeeCee" was loved dearly by her five grandchildren, Taylor, Erin and Daniel Cosby of Trussville, AL and Zach and Hunter Cosby of Montgomery, along with numerous other family members in Opp and Montgomery.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 with Wyatt Funeral Home in Opp, AL directing. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the New Hope Cemetery Fund (19227 Bo Ln, Florala, AL 36442) or your favorite charity
.