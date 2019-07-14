Services
Alabama Heritage Cemetery
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
Montgomery - Charles A. Johns, my beloved husband passed away on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at age 85. Charles was born in Cordova, Alabama. Charles proudly served in the U.S. Army before completing his education at the University of Alabama. He became an educator and then became a career officer in the U.S. Air Force retiring as a Major. Charles was an avid golfer, loved playing poker, and traveling around Europe with his wife.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 51 years, Karin W. Johns who was born in Germany; his siblings, John Johns (Barbara) and Jeanie Johns Smith; his nephew Bob Johns; and his nieces, Cammie Olson and her two daughters, and Barbara Johns. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bruce Johns.

A private burial will be held at Alabama National Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AlabamaHeritageFH.com for the Johns family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 14, 2019
