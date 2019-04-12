|
|
Charles "Wayne" Adams
Montgomery - Charles "Wayne" Adams, 77, of Montgomery, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Pat Rogers Adams; brothers, Glen Adams, Earl Adams, Donald Adams and sisters, Marie Adams Stanley and Betty Adams Vickers.
Wayne is survived by his daughters, Brenda Youngblood (Kelley), Cindy Grizzard (Mark); sisters, Carolyn Cripple Lewis, Linda Tennyson, Glenda Mills; grandchildren, Heather Grizzard, Keller Grizzard, Elizabeth Schuster and a great-grandchild, Sparrow Panter.
Wayne was an avid Alabama football fan, loved playing his harmonica, and playing with his dog, Rudy. He was active in electronics and short wave radio in his early years.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 1:00pm-2:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00pm. Burial will be at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 12, 2019