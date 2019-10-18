|
Charles Allen Price
Deatsville - Mr. Charles Allen Price age 64, a resident of Deatsville, AL passed away on October 16, 2019 at his residence. A candle lit memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. from the chapel of Brookside Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry May officiating. Mr. Price was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and a Commercial Refrigeration Contractor. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilbur Errington Price and Bettye Sue Steele Price and brother Michael Errington Price. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Wanda Price; daughter Melissa Price; son Allen Price; sister Mary Jane Myers (Jim) and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tukabatchee Area Council for the Tukabatchee Cabin Fund, 3067 Carter Hill Road, Montgomery, AL 36111 in his memory. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019