1/
Charles Bethea "Skip" Caton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Bethea "Skip" Caton

Montgomery - Mr. Charles Bethea "Skip" Caton Jr. died Sunday, November 9, 2020 in a Montgomery hospital. Funeral services will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at Foreman Brown-Service Funeral Home with Dr. Kevin Wilburn officiating, Interment will follow at Andalusia Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Caton was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Bethea and Carolyn Brunson Caton Sr., wife Phyllis Rawls Caton, and brother Chris Caton.

Mr. Caton is survived by a son Charles (Kathy) Caton, a daughter Jennifer Brunson Caron of Montgomery, three grandchidren, Beverly Giuliani, Amanda Danielle Caton, Alexander Sinclair Caton, three great grandchildren, Karsyn Penrod, Beau Penrod, Anthony Giuliani, sisters-in -law, Cheryl Caton, Susan Studstill of Andalusia.

Pallbearers will be Jimbo Caton, Don Wilkinson, Seale Caton, Joshua Williams, Tripp Bass, and Sam Studstill.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Montgomery Advertiser

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved