Charles Bethea "Skip" Caton
Montgomery - Mr. Charles Bethea "Skip" Caton Jr. died Sunday, November 9, 2020 in a Montgomery hospital. Funeral services will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at Foreman Brown-Service Funeral Home with Dr. Kevin Wilburn officiating, Interment will follow at Andalusia Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Caton was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Bethea and Carolyn Brunson Caton Sr., wife Phyllis Rawls Caton, and brother Chris Caton.
Mr. Caton is survived by a son Charles (Kathy) Caton, a daughter Jennifer Brunson Caron of Montgomery, three grandchidren, Beverly Giuliani, Amanda Danielle Caton, Alexander Sinclair Caton, three great grandchildren, Karsyn Penrod, Beau Penrod, Anthony Giuliani, sisters-in -law, Cheryl Caton, Susan Studstill of Andalusia.
Pallbearers will be Jimbo Caton, Don Wilkinson, Seale Caton, Joshua Williams, Tripp Bass, and Sam Studstill.