Charles Brian Bodine



Summerdale - Charles Brian Bodine, 72 of Summerdale and a longtime former resident of Orange Beach, Al passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 24, 2020 after a long and courageous fight with cancer.



He was preceded in death by his parents William C Bodine and Frances C Bodine of Montgomery Al, and his brother Dennis Bodine of Dadeville Al.



Brian is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 52 years Emily, children Leigh Bodine and Danny Bodine; daughter- in-law Nicole Bodine and his 5 beloved grandchildren Brianna, Allie, Aiden, Landon and Carson. Brian is also survived by his brother Chris Bodine (Tina) and sisters Elaine Carroll (Scott) and Barbara Duncan (Wade) and sister-in-law Bonnie Bodine (Dennis), nephews Brett, Anthony, Nicholas Bodine, William Madison and niece Krissa McQueen.



Brian cared deeply about family and his dedication to public service. He retired as a Lieutenant after 15 years of service from the Montgomery Police Dept. After his retirement he served as Director of Public Service for the City of Orange Beach; served 10 years with the State of Alabama Criminal Justice Information Agency and finally as the President of Coastal Security Agency in Orange Beach.



He will be deeply missed by family, his friends and all his brothers and sisters he served with in Law Enforcement and all those he touched in his life.



May God Bless



Services will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Island Church, 25550 Canal Rd, Orange Beach Al



(Facemask and Social Distancing guidelines will be followed).



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers Fund.









