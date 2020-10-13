1/
Charles Burke
Charles Burke

Charles Wayne Burke, age 78, a native of Homewood and long-time business owner in Montgomery, passed away September 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Dale Brown, his father Charles Albert Burke and mother Thelma Ilene Raybon. Charles is survived by his son Forrest Burke and daughter-in-law Michelle; by his daughter Meri and son-in-law Jake Hannon; by his grandchildren August, Hannah, Hayden, Evan, Sara, Maya, Emily and Atticus; and by his sister Patty B Norman. Charles was a retired US Navy Commander and along with his wife Dale, the proprietor of Heirloom Hemstitch. Celebration of life services are at Alabama Heritage in Montgomery on Saturday 24 October, 2020 at 3pm.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
3342150180
