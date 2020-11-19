Charles "Sim" Crawford Byrd
Montgomery - Charles "Sim" Crawford Byrd, age 75, of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, following a brief illness. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Frazer United Methodist Church (Montgomery) with Reverend John Ed Mathison officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the 1968 Troy State University championship team. A celebration of his life and tribute to his legacy will be held at Troy University at a later date.
Mr. Byrd is survived by his wife, Faith West Byrd; children, Shane Byrd, Brandon Byrd (Melissa), Chandler Olive (Matt), Rachel Ward, and Matthew Ward; grandchildren, Jackson, Mary Emily, and Simmons Byrd, Amelia Byrd, Clayton and Hudson Olive, and Britton and Barrett Hicks; sister, Susan James; and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Jack and Barbara Brunson James.
The family wishes to extend many thanks to the doctors, nurses, and ICU staff of Baptist East Medical Center for their attentive care, and to the Trojan Nation family for their ongoing support and continued prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Troy Foundation (C/O Kathy Ninas 100 Highland Avenue Troy, AL 36082). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net
