Charles David Stephens
Montgomery - Charles David Stephens, (affectionately known as "D" to his family), passed away on October 23, 2019, at the age of 85. He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Brown Stephens, his parents Andrew Jackson and Bertha Knighton Stephens, and his five siblings; Louise Law, Dorothy Rodgers, Ina Clay, Jack Stephens, and Edward Stephens. Also, his father-in-law and mother-in-law; Jabres Noble and Mattie Lou Brown, whom he dearly loved. Mr. Stephens is survived by his three daughters, Gail Purser (Chip), Peggy Marshall (Don) and Pam Loveless; his four granddaughters, Cindy Patterson (Brian), Jennifer Ward (Andy), Abby Loveless and Kristen Loveless; and his four great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Patterson, Noah Charles Patterson, Brady Pierce Ward and Grayson Michael Ward; and his many dear nieces, nephews and friends. Mr. Stephens is also survived by his loving and compassionate friend, Verdelle Robbins, who is so loved by our family. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, with services beginning at 2:00 pm, in the Chapel, officiated by Pastor Gary Blair, Minister of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. For an extended obituary, visit our website at www.Leak-MC.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019