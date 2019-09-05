|
Dr. Charles E. Tucker
Montgomery - Dr. Charles E. Tucker, 86, passed away on September 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carol M. Tucker; sons, Charles E. Tucker, Jr., Craig M. Tucker (Valerie); grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica), Carey, Katherine, Ashley, Beth; great granddaughter, Laurie Ann; and dear friend, Karen Hilgartner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest M. & Ada Tucker; his siblings, Miriam Tucker King, Frank A. Tucker, Sara Tucker Jordan, Ernest M. Tucker, Jr., Ann Tucker Welch, and Dr. Robert G. Tucker. Born in 1933, in Montgomery, Charles joined the US Navy in 1952, and fought in the Korean War. Upon his return home, he attended Huntingdon College and graduated in 1959, with a BA in Biology. He worked on advanced studies at The University of Michigan Biological Station, and then became a biology teacher at Sidney Lanier HS in Montgomery. He graduated with a Master of Science in Biology from the University of Alabama in 1965, and then finished there with a Doctor of Philosophy in Ichthyology in 1967. He taught as a graduate instructor there at UA in Tuscaloosa, and then went on to become chairperson of the Division of Natural Sciences & Mathematics, as well as Professor of Biology at the University of West Alabama in Livingston. He became the Dean of Health Related Programs at UWA, and then was part of the Adjunct Faculty in the School of Community & Allied Health at UAB. After 22 years at the University of West Alabama, Charles retired and accepted the position of Research Coordinator & Naturalist at Weeks Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (NOAA) of Weeks Bay, Alabama.
During his teaching career, Charles received many awards and honors for his excellent work. He was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa; and received a Certificate of Appreciation from the School of Public & Allied Health at UAB. He was recognized with the awards of Outstanding Personalities of the South; Men of Achievement Award; Notable Americans Award, and Outstanding Men of Science. He also received the Who's Who in the South and Southwest, Recognition in the National Science Foundation Fellowship twice, and Outstanding New Faculty Member at Livingston University. He was a recipient of a 4 year fellowship from the National Aeronautics & Space Administration; as well as awarded Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. He published several scientific publications, the most notable being, "Fishes of the Sucarnoochee River System, Alabama and Mississippi, " with Walter D. Hubbard and Herbert Boschung.
Visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12 noon with a chapel service to follow at 1:00pm. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Huntingdon College, 1500 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery, AL 36106, or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019