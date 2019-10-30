Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Prattville, AL
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Prattville, AL
Kerlin, Charles Edward, 80, died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Prattville. A visitation will be held one-hour prior to services. Mr. Kerlin was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey J. Kerlin and Dovie C. Eason; four siblings, Harvey, Jr., Homer Eason, Eloise White and William Leon. He is survived by three brothers, Gene Kerlin, Wiley C. Kerlin and Thomas Reginald Kerlin; friend, Sybil Hollon; extended family and friends.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
