Charles Edward Porter, Jr., M.D.



Charles Edward Porter, Jr., M.D., age 61, died on November 28, 2020, at St. Martin's in the Pines in Birmingham, Alabama. His parents, Charles Edward Porter and Helen Lazenby Porter, predeceased him. He is survived by the following:



His son, Charles Edward Porter, III of Atlanta, Georgia, and his mother, Vivian Martin, also of Atlanta;



His sons, Gates Porter of Chicago, Illinois, and Houston Porter of Richmond, Virginia, and their mother, Sandra Porter of Birmingham.



His sister, Maibeth Porter (Robert Eckinger) of Birmingham, and his nieces, Helen Eckinger of Birmingham, Virginia Eckinger of Los Angeles, California, and Sarah Eckinger of Brooklyn, New York.



Charlie grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and graduated from the Montgomery Academy. He attended the University of Virginia for two years and graduated from the University of Alabama in 1981. He earned his medical degree in 1985 from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He practiced medicine in Birmingham in the 1990s, before retiring and returning to Montgomery.



Charlie suffered from bipolar disorder for much of his adult life. He moved to St. Martin's in 2015 after developing end-stage renal disease.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Jane Daw; his caregivers at St. Martin's, especially Cory Brown; The Reverend Jennifer Riddle; The Reverend Kaki O'Flinn; and his loyal childhood friends, Billy Brewbaker, Mark Fain, Mike Moore, deceased, and Maury Smith. They never gave up.



The family suggests memorials to St. Martin's in the Pines, 4941 Montevallo Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35210. A memorial service at St. Martin's will be planned at a later date.



Then one of the elders addressed me, saying, "Who are these, clothed in white robes, and whence have they come?" I said to him, "Sir, you know." And he said to me, "These are they who have come out of the great tribulation; they have washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb.



Therefore, are they before the throne of God, and serve him day and night within his temple; and he who sits upon the throne will shelter them with his presence.



They shall hunger no more, neither thirst anymore; the sun shall not strike them nor any scorching heat.



For the Lamb in the midst of the throne will be their shepherd, and he will guide them to springs of living water; and God will wipe away every tear from their eyes."



Revelation 7:13-17.









