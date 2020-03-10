|
Charles Edward York, Jr.
Montgomery - "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." Charles Edward "Bud" York, Jr., 53, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. York and his mother, JeNella L. York. He is survived by his son, Nickolas Levi York; his daughter, Emma Grace York; sisters, Candace Vaughan (Mark), Barabara Dunkin (James), Brenda Terry (Alan), Lisa Russell (Glenn), Valerie Painter (Jeff); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. As a lifelong resident of Montgomery, Bud enjoyed being a part of the fabric of his community and was a natural connector. His friendly nature and easeful familiarity extended to his family, neighbors, old & new friends, fellow congregants, and work colleagues. Bud often offered words of encouragement to remind those in his circle to trust that a more whole and perfect plan would be revealed. Above all else, Bud was a fiercely loving and attentive father to his children, Nick & Emma Grace. He was happiest spending time with them and he was extremely proud to celebrate their accomplishments alongside them. Being a source of love and support to them was his greatest honor. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 5:00-7:00pm and also on Thursday at 1:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of his life will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel with burial to follow at Greenwood Serenity Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church and Church of the Highlands.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020