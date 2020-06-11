Dr. Charles Fletcher Hyde



Montgomery - The visitation for Dr. Charles Fletcher "Sonny" Hyde, age 76, of Montgomery, Alabama will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Nelson's Funeral Home in Fayette, Alabama. A graveside will follow immediately at Fayette City Cemetery.



Dr. Hyde passed away at his sister's home in Fayette, Alabama on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born July 28, 1944 in Fayette, Alabama and graduated from Fayette County High School in 1962. He attended Mississippi State University graduating in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in Special Education. He started his teaching career at Mount Vernon Elementary School in Fayette and then made his way to Huntsville where he taught at Ed White Middle School and Huntsville Middle School. Dr. Hyde furthered his educational studies at the University of Alabama for his Master and PHD of Education. Finally, Dr. Hyde found himself in Montgomery, Alabama at Tuskegee University where he prepared college students to become special education teachers. Later in his life, he was on the faculty of J. F. Ingram State Technical College where he worked with adult inmates in the Alabama Department of Corrections to earn their GED and/or a trade.



Dr. Hyde's passion for students with exceptionalities did not stop in the classroom. He served on the Alabama Federation of the Council for Exceptional Children (AFCEC) executive board for many years. He represented the AFCEC on the national level as a Governor. In addition, he served on the board of the AFCEC Mental Retardation Development Disability Division. He traveled across the United States and Canada representing the AFCEC. Fletcher took this responsibility very seriously and was the most competent and knowledgeable person regarding policy and procedures for the organization.



After retirement, Fletcher was invited to join the Children's Center of Montgomery Board of Directors. He was a member of the Children's Center Adult Program (CCAP) Steering Committee tasked to begin the new CCAP. This new program filled a gap for day services for youth adults with severe disabilities and their families. Fletcher was committed and passionate about the new program.



Fletcher was an active member at First United Methodist Church Montgomery. He was an active usher and greeter on Sunday mornings and special services for over 20 years. He served on the Administrative Board, as well as a calling captain for their annual Stewardship Campaign. He also served for many years on the work area for Education, and he was a substitute volunteer receptionist for the past several years.



Dr. Hyde continued his love for the arts and historical preservation by working very actively with the Cloverdale neighborhood and an active Patron of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival that is housed in the Carolyn Blount Theatre in Montgomery. He also remained an active Patron and Supporter of the Fayette Art Museum and Fayette Arts Festival in his hometown.



Dr. Charles Fletcher "Sonny" Hyde is survived by his nephew Brann Perry (Leslie Campbell), nieces: Anne Perry Uhlman, and Abbie Perry Wilbourne (Wil); and his grand-niece: Brannen Uhlman, and grand-nephews: Bo Uhlman and Perry Wilbourne.



Dr. Fletcher is preceded in death by his sister Morris Anne Perry, his brother-in-law Brannen Perry, and his parents Mae Jewel and Charles Morris Hyde.



Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette



P O Box 883



Fayette, AL 35555



205-932-8961



205-932-4882 fax









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store