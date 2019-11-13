Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Life Church
404 4th Street
Prattville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Benton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Franklin Benton Jr.


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Franklin Benton Jr. Obituary
Charles Franklin Benton, Jr.

Montgomery - Charles Franklin Benton, Jr., 64, passed away unexpectedly on Friday 8 November 2019 in Montgomery Alabama. He was born 26 May 1955 in Gary, Indiana, the son of Charles F. Sr. (deceased) and Pearl Jeanette (Reed) Benton. Charles was enlisted in the Army, married at the young age of 19 to Mary (Shidler) Benton (deceased) and is survived by four children, Joannie (Benton) Garner and her husband, Tim, Mariann Benton, Charles Benton III and his wife, Jill (Cartee) Benton, and Sherry Benton, and Shayna Benton. Charles is also survived by numerous stepchildren. In addition to his mother he is survived by siblings, Brenda (previously Ellingsworth) Hill with her husband Bob (Indiana), Sherry (Benton) Southwick (South Carolina), Ronald Benton and his wife Cathy (Young) Benton (Alabama), Billy Benton and his wife Sandra (Shidler) Benton (Alabama), Gary Allen Benton, deceased and at rest in Indiana, Jeannie (Benton) Arnett and her husband Jackie Arnett (Kentucky), Lisa (Benton) Zylstra and her husband Jeff Zylstra (Indiana), Cheryl (Benton) Anderson and her husband Steve Anderson (Pennsylvania).

Charles was blessed and loved deeply by his grandchildren: Seth and Josie Garner; Heidi Wilson; Ian, Carter, Carson and Justin Benton; Destiney, Brittney and Gabe Benton; as well as three great-grandchildren.

All those that have known "Chuck" know that he enjoyed life and loved his family. He will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 15th beginning at 10am at Grace Life Church, 404 4th Street, Prattville, AL 36067.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -