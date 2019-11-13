|
|
Charles Franklin Benton, Jr.
Montgomery - Charles Franklin Benton, Jr., 64, passed away unexpectedly on Friday 8 November 2019 in Montgomery Alabama. He was born 26 May 1955 in Gary, Indiana, the son of Charles F. Sr. (deceased) and Pearl Jeanette (Reed) Benton. Charles was enlisted in the Army, married at the young age of 19 to Mary (Shidler) Benton (deceased) and is survived by four children, Joannie (Benton) Garner and her husband, Tim, Mariann Benton, Charles Benton III and his wife, Jill (Cartee) Benton, and Sherry Benton, and Shayna Benton. Charles is also survived by numerous stepchildren. In addition to his mother he is survived by siblings, Brenda (previously Ellingsworth) Hill with her husband Bob (Indiana), Sherry (Benton) Southwick (South Carolina), Ronald Benton and his wife Cathy (Young) Benton (Alabama), Billy Benton and his wife Sandra (Shidler) Benton (Alabama), Gary Allen Benton, deceased and at rest in Indiana, Jeannie (Benton) Arnett and her husband Jackie Arnett (Kentucky), Lisa (Benton) Zylstra and her husband Jeff Zylstra (Indiana), Cheryl (Benton) Anderson and her husband Steve Anderson (Pennsylvania).
Charles was blessed and loved deeply by his grandchildren: Seth and Josie Garner; Heidi Wilson; Ian, Carter, Carson and Justin Benton; Destiney, Brittney and Gabe Benton; as well as three great-grandchildren.
All those that have known "Chuck" know that he enjoyed life and loved his family. He will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 15th beginning at 10am at Grace Life Church, 404 4th Street, Prattville, AL 36067.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019