1/
Charles Gerald Tracy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Gerald Tracy

Charles Gerald Tracy (Jerry) was the owner and operator of Charles Tracy Heating and Air Conditioning for over 40 years in the Wetumpka and surrounding area. He served as a Paramedic with the 20th SF Group (ABN) He met the love of his life, Pat, her senior year at the University of Alabama. They married January 24, 1970. They had 3 sons, Charles Gerald Tracy (Kathy), William Todd Tracy (Michelle), and Michael Patrick Tracy (Lucy). They had 5 grandchildren: John Tracy, Abby Tracy, Maggie Tracy, Layla Tracy, & Thomas Tracy. They had 2 bonus grandchildren: Megan Strickland and Maya Strickland. He was a loving, generous, and kind-hearted man. He was a lover of people, animals, and his Faith. He had a passion for fishing, often times in the middle of the night, to the surprise of the lake neighbors. He always liked to grill, but later in life he loved to cook with passion. The ladies at the church were always asking him how he cooked different items which he brought to events at the church. After church you often saw a cluster of ladies surrounding him for information about cooking. Other times you would see men gathered around discussing building and heating and AC problems. He was a Big BAMA fan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He made a tremendous difference in so many lives. Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Colvin, Dick Doucet, Terry Talley, William Dunn, Robert Pritchett, and Ben Chambliss. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-8433
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gassett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved