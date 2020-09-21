Charles Gerald Tracy
Charles Gerald Tracy (Jerry) was the owner and operator of Charles Tracy Heating and Air Conditioning for over 40 years in the Wetumpka and surrounding area. He served as a Paramedic with the 20th SF Group (ABN) He met the love of his life, Pat, her senior year at the University of Alabama. They married January 24, 1970. They had 3 sons, Charles Gerald Tracy (Kathy), William Todd Tracy (Michelle), and Michael Patrick Tracy (Lucy). They had 5 grandchildren: John Tracy, Abby Tracy, Maggie Tracy, Layla Tracy, & Thomas Tracy. They had 2 bonus grandchildren: Megan Strickland and Maya Strickland. He was a loving, generous, and kind-hearted man. He was a lover of people, animals, and his Faith. He had a passion for fishing, often times in the middle of the night, to the surprise of the lake neighbors. He always liked to grill, but later in life he loved to cook with passion. The ladies at the church were always asking him how he cooked different items which he brought to events at the church. After church you often saw a cluster of ladies surrounding him for information about cooking. Other times you would see men gathered around discussing building and heating and AC problems. He was a Big BAMA fan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He made a tremendous difference in so many lives. Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Colvin, Dick Doucet, Terry Talley, William Dunn, Robert Pritchett, and Ben Chambliss. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net