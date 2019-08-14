Services
Peace Mortuary & Funeral Services - Montgomery
3048 Dorchester Dr.
Montgomery, AL 36116
(334) 356-7162
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Griffin Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Griffin Jr. Obituary
Charles Griffin Jr.

Waldorf, MD - Mr. Charles Griffin Jr. a resident of Waldorf, Maryland

transitioned on August 8, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from the Holt Street Church of Christ, with Bro. Norman Hurst, officiating, Bro. Eric Thornton, Pastor. The burial will follow in Eastwood Cemetery, Peace Mortuary and Funeral Service Directing. PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES

3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE

MONTGOMERY, AL 36116

334-356-7162
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now