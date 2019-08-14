|
Charles Griffin Jr.
Waldorf, MD - Mr. Charles Griffin Jr. a resident of Waldorf, Maryland
transitioned on August 8, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from the Holt Street Church of Christ, with Bro. Norman Hurst, officiating, Bro. Eric Thornton, Pastor. The burial will follow in Eastwood Cemetery, Peace Mortuary and Funeral Service Directing. PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES
3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE
MONTGOMERY, AL 36116
334-356-7162
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019