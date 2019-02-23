|
Charles Henry Dorsey
Montgomery - Charles Henry Dorsey "Tumbleweed", 76, of Montgomery, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Susie Dorsey; two sisters, Cora Lee Smith and Carolyn Dorsey; and four brothers, Clifford Dorsey, Comer Dorsey, Clyde Dorsey and Cecil Dorsey.
Charles is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Dorsey, and daughter, Patricia Dorsey.
He was a truck driver where he started at Frosty Morn and then after that he started out hauling cattle in 1972. He loved hauling cattle all over the country. He retired from Mclane and Garrett Cattle Company in 2004, after 24 years, and then hauled locally up to 2012, when he retired after 40 years.
A visitation will be held from 2:00pm-3:00pm on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel, with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 3:00pm. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Snowdoun, Alabama.
Pallbearers will be Edwin Reeves, Eddie Barrera, Tony Martin, Gary Dorsey, Cecil Dorsey Jr. and Tommy Dorsey.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019