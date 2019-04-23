Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Charles L. Mills Obituary
Charles L. Mills

Montgomery - Charles L. Mills, 75, of Montgomery, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 6:00pm-8:00pm, at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 10:00am at Leak Memory Chapel. A private family burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The or The . For the complete obituary, please visit www.leak-mc.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2019
