Charles L. Mills
Montgomery - Charles L. Mills, 75, of Montgomery, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 6:00pm-8:00pm, at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 10:00am at Leak Memory Chapel. A private family burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The or The . For the complete obituary, please visit www.leak-mc.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2019