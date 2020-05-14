|
Charles L. Pate
Montgomery - On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Charles Lynn Pate of Montgomery, AL, passed away at the age of 79 in Saluda, NC. The cause of death was Covid-19.
Chuck was born on April 7, 1941 in Goldsboro, NC to Loren Horatio and Martha Taylor Pate. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1965 and had a career as a senior level insurance adjuster in North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. On August 19, 1961 he married the love of his life Barbara Ellen Troutman of Goldsboro.
In addition to being a life-long reader, he was an avid runner and cyclist when living in Knoxville, TN. He and his wife, Barbara, were both active members of Knoxville Track Club and last year Chuck was inducted into the Knoxville Track Club Hall of Fame. He was the race director for the Smoky Mountain Marathon in 1989 and also completed the "Assault on Mount Mitchell." While living in Montgomery, AL, he and Barbara were both active in the Montgomery Garden District, One Montgomery and the community-at-large. More recently Chuck had a passion for traveling. He visited many foreign countries and completed several US road trips to see the country and visit family including his brother, sisters in law, children and grandchildren. Everyone always enjoyed his company and sense of humor along with his kind heart. You could always reach out to him in a time of need.
Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara. He is survived by his two children, Charles Lynn Pate Jr. of Denver, CO and Melissa Ellen Pate of Hendersonville, NC, his brother Loren H. Pate Jr. of Hollywood, FL, his two sisters in law Jackie Troutman Downey of Winston Salem, NC and Susan Troutman Halm of Yellow Springs, OH, several cousins and six grandchildren.
A donation to in memory of Chuck would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 14 to May 15, 2020