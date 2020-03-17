|
|
Charles Lester Wood
Charles Lester Wood, a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at the age of 89. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church (formerly Mt. Hebron West), with Dr. Robert Mullins and Pastor Douglas McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Davis Memorial Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. The family will receive friends from 10-11 Friday at Crossroads Church. Mr. Wood is survived by his children Debbie (Tim) Muttersbaugh, Tim (Joy) Wood, Lisa (Jimmy) Stubbs, Susan (Bo) Powell; sister Juanita Martin; grandchildren Chris Muttersbaugh, Scott (Brennan) Muttersbaugh, Rusty Rhodes, Travis Rhodes, Wendall (Alyssa) Wood, T.J. (Sarah) Wood, Brandon Goude, Baylee Wood, Jennifer (Troy) Gisi, Morgan (Hunter) Sagely, Hunter Stubbs, Audrey Powell, and Beau Powell; great-grandchildren Magnolia Muttersbaugh, Cassidy Muttersbaugh, Landon Wood, Bryleigh Wood, Eli Goude, Landrie Goude, Titus Gisi, and Venna Gisi. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Carol Buckner Wood, and brothers, Parker Wood and Bennie Wood. Pallbearers will be Rusty Rhodes, Travis Rhodes, Wendall Wood, T.J. Wood, Hunter Stubbs, Beau Powell, and Brandon Goude. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chase Price and Tommy Gray. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020