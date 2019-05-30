Services
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Montgomery Memorial Cemetery
- - Charles M. Robinson, 80, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born in Chatsworth, Georgia on November 19, 1938.

Charles was a father, grandfather, and brother who was a long time resident of Montgomery, AL. He retired from the Alabama Army National Guard and the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Preceded in death by his loving wife: Dellar (Clifton) Robinson.

Graveside Service will be at 10 AM, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

Survivors include daughter: Fran Daniel, son: Tony Robinson, granddaughter: Kaylin Daniel, grandson: Sam Daniel and a great-granddaughter: Sarah Lillian Daniel.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 30, 2019
