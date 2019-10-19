|
Charles Mercer Jones
Jamestown, TN - Jones, Charles Mercer, 67, a native of Hope Hull, AL passed away on Wednesday, October 16th. He is preceded in death by his father Charles Newton Jones. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Jones, his mother, Mary Alice Jones, two children Mandy (Tony) Ellis and Chad (Tiffany) Jones, his sister, Beth Kyser and three granddaughters, Taylor Martin, Lacey Ellis and Molly Jones. A celebration of his life will be held at their home in Jamestown, TN.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019