Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Mercer Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Mercer Jones Obituary
Charles Mercer Jones

Jamestown, TN - Jones, Charles Mercer, 67, a native of Hope Hull, AL passed away on Wednesday, October 16th. He is preceded in death by his father Charles Newton Jones. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Jones, his mother, Mary Alice Jones, two children Mandy (Tony) Ellis and Chad (Tiffany) Jones, his sister, Beth Kyser and three granddaughters, Taylor Martin, Lacey Ellis and Molly Jones. A celebration of his life will be held at their home in Jamestown, TN.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.