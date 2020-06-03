Charles Milton JohnsonJohnson, Charles Milton, age 86, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born April 22, 1934 and was the son of Carson Whitson and Eva Mae Motley Johnson. His older brother, Edward, gave him the nickname Popeye when he was a child, and the name stuck with him throughout his life. Friends, farm workers and their family members still called him "Mr. Pop" today. He was a lifetime resident of the Statesville Community in Autauga County. He was a member of the Ivy Creek United Methodist Church and a retired farmer. He served in the U. S. Army and was in Korea for 15 months after the war.Mr. Johnson served on the Central Alabama Electric Board since 1990 and was Chairman of the Board of Trustees from 1995-2002. He also served as president of the Autauga-Dallas Farmers Co-op, Dallas Compress, Central Alabama Farmers Co-op, Autauga County Cattlemen's Association, Autaugaville Lions Club, and the Autauga Farm Service Agency. Mr. Johnson received the Alabama Farm Bureau 1969 Outstanding Young Farm Bureau Field Crops Division and the Progressive Farmer's "Mr. Alabama Farmer" awards.Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Wayne Milton Johnson and Craig Alvin Johnson, three brothers, William Carson Johnson, Dr. Edward Lewis Johnson, and Dr. Herbert Cecil Johnson, and four sisters, Annie Wilda Johnson, Edith Mae Johnson, stillborn girl, and Edna Grace Johnson Smedley. He is survived by his wife of 59 ½ years, Jeannie Rainwater Johnson, son, Judge Paul Whitson Johnson, five grandchildren, Logan Milton Johnson, Blake O'Dell Johnson, Grant Whitson Johnson, Hope Leigh Johnson, daughter-in-law Ivy O'Dell Johnson, and Matthew Craig Johnson, brother, Dr. Marvin Wade Johnson (Jennie), and twin sister, Mildred Ann Johnson Combs (Robert).Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday Morning at 11:00 a. m., for immediate family only, at Ivy Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date for friends and other family members.Memorials may be made to the Ivy Creek United Methodist Church Improvement Fund, 560 Autauga County Road 1 South, Selma, Alabama 36703.