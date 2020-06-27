Charles Ming
1932 - 2020
Charles Ming

Mount Carmel Community - Charles Owen Ming Sr., 88, of Mount Carmel Community, AL passed away at his home June 26, 2020. A visitation is set for Tuesday, June 30 at 1:00 pm in Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm and services will conclude with committal in Greenwood Cemetery. He is survived by his wife; Beverly Poole Ming, daughters Charlotte Tesmer (Chris) and Cindy Phillips (Chad) as well as 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. For more information or to share online condolences please visit: www.Leak-MC.com.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
01:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
JUN
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
