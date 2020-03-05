|
Charles O. Elliott
Montgomery - Charles O. Elliott, age 82, of Montgomery, AL died March 4, 2020, at his home. Charles was born in Montgomery, AL on September 15, 1937. He was preceded in death by his father, Hence O. Elliott, Mother, Lucille Ballard, first wife, Carrie Pouncey Elliott, and sisters Barbara Elliott Blaylock and Jan Elliott Todd. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Becky, daughter Teri Lavette (Pat) of Birmingham, son Dr. Mike Elliott (Tammy) of Pensacola, daughter Katie Burbage (Nick) of Wetumpka, grandchildren Patrick Lavette (Lucy), Elliott Lavette, Alicia Elliott, Logan Elliott, Alexa Burbage, Adam Burbage, and Andrew Burbage, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Charles was a 1955 graduate of Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL and a 1959 graduate of Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) where he earned a BS degree in Ornamental Horticulture, with a minor in Landscape Design. He joined the naval reserve in 1955 and served for 8 years. He was active in the nursery industry for 56 years and served as president of the Alabama Nurserymen's Association for 2 terms. He established Charles Garden Center in Montgomery, Charles Landscape Company, and Charles Turf Company and was well known in Montgomery and the surrounding areas for his landscape design. Charles was an avid Auburn fan and supporter; he enjoyed tailgating with his RV, inviting many friends and family. He was known as the "peanut man" for the boiled peanuts he prepared and sold to other tailgaters before Auburn home games. No one was ever turned away from the Elliott RV, especially if wearing orange and blue. He was an active outdoorsman, enjoying deer and turkey hunting, fishing, and riding four-wheelers. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding horses and farming. He enjoyed working in gardens and yards, his own and those of friends and family. He perfected the art of using a garden hose for many tasks. In the last few years, he also took up cooking and, as with everything else he tried, he became a master at it, sharing the results of his culinary ventures with neighbors, friends, and family. Charles was an active member of Druid Hills Church of Christ and then Vaughn Park Church of Christ. He served as a deacon at Druid Hills and was an elder in the church for 19 years. Charles loved the Lord, his family, and his friends more than anything in the world. He was a beloved grandfather and always had time for his children and grandchildren, relishing them with funny stories, corny jokes, and silly songs. A celebration service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 12:30 p.m. at Vaughn Park Church in Montgomery, with visitation before the service at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Vaughn Park Church Family Care Ministry, 3800 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36106 or the Montgomery Cancer Center, 4145 Carmichael Road, Montgomery, AL 36106.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020