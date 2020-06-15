Charles "Joe" Strickland Jr.
Charles "Joe" Strickland Jr. was born on December 23, 1953 in Montgomery, Alabama to Charles Strickland and Loretta Lannigan Strickland. He passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on June 4, 2020 at the age of 66. Joe was a graduate and all-state cornerback at Robert E. Lee Highschool in Montgomery, Alabama. He received a full scholarship to the University of Alabama to play under head coach Bear Bryant. Unfortunately, Joe sustained a career ending knee injury during his early days at Alabama University. He then enlisted in the United States Navy, during the Vietnam War, with his best friend Craig Strickland. Joe proudly served three years in the United States Navy during which time he met his wife Rosemary Monahan. Joe and Roe were married for 45 years and had four children. Joe had a lifelong career in information technology working at Interdata, Concurrent, Perkin Elmer and Monmouth University. He had recently retired from Monmouth University after 27 years.
Joe was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and camp. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA. Joe was predeceased by his father Charles "Joe" Strickland Sr. and his daughter Patricia Strickland. Joe is survived by his wife Rosemary Strickland and their three children; Michele Pigna and her husband Aldo Pigna, Sean Strickland and his fiancée Heather Swindell, and Amy Arlequin and her husband Raul Arlequin; four grandchildren Aldo and Alex Pigna and Sean and Sophia Arlequin; his mother Loretta Strickland; and his sister Laurie Haynes and her husband Joe Haynes.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Joe's honor to one of the following charities that were close to his heart: The Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnel to Towers.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.