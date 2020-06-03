Charles Trimble
Pike Road, AL - Mr. Charles Trimble was born on August 10, 1943 to the late Leon Trimble Sr. and Annie Pearl Murdock Trimble in Mt. Meigs, Alabama and a sister preceded, Naomi Trimble Massey. On May 30, 2020, the Lord called him home into everlasting life.
Charles confessed Christ at an early age at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Mt. Meigs, Alabama. In 1961 after graduating from Georgia Washington High School, Mt. Meigs, he moved to the Bronx, NY where he met and married the late Grace Y. Stanfield Trimble. To this union were two children, Garry Trimble (Bronx, NY) and Ginger Buckley (Roxboro, NC). Charles had two other children Denise Burke (deceased) and Larhonda Belk (Tampa, FL).
Charles was an entrepreneur and founded CT Polishing Co. in the Bronx, NY. After closing his business, he was employed with the New York Bridges and Tunnels Department until he retired. Charles enjoyed fishing, traveling, and enjoying life.
In addition to his children, he leaves to cherish his memories, three sisters Ada (Lacy (deceased)) Bruce, South Boston, VA; Annie (Cornell) Rogers, Montg., AL; Tommy Spencer, Montg., AL; two brothers, Leon Trimble, Montg., AL; John (Hattie) Trimble, Montg., AL; six grandchildren and one great grand-child, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 @ 2:00 pm at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home and Cemetery (Family Only). Mr. Trimble will lie in repose at Alabama Heritage on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Alabama Heritage from 11 am - 4 pm. To offer online condolences please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.