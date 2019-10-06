|
Charles V. Durham (Ret. Col, USAF)
Prattville - Durham (Ret. Col, USAF), Charles V., 79, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel with Dr. Teman Knight officiating. Burial will follow in Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Col Durham proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for over 28 years on various assignments across the country and a tour in Vietnam before retiring out of Maxwell AFB in 1991. He received his bachelors degree from San Jose State University in CA, his masters degree from Oklahoma State University, and his doctorate degree from Ohio State University. He also retired as a full time professor from Troy University Montgomery in 2011. Wherever he went, he always found a church home that he would become very active in, especially Heritage Baptist Church in Montgomery. Col Durham loved the Lord and his family, and he was very proud of all his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Laura Fay Halderman. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, JoAnn Durham; three daughters, Cassandra Durham, MSgt Caterina Durham, Cristina East (Evan East Ret. Maj, USAF); son, Lt Col Jameson Durham (Roxana); sister, Suzanne Young (Robert); brother, Richard Masson (Cherilyn); 9 grandchildren, Isabella Burger (Wesley), Andreana Durham, 1st Lt Eran East (Brandi), Caitlyn East, Charleyna East, Corey East, Eyan East, Michael Faunt, SrA Kellen Faunt; nephew, Maj Ed Mendez (Amy); extended family members and many military, civilian, and church friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his honor.
