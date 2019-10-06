Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Alabama National Cemetery
Montevallo, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Durham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles V. (Ret. Col, Usaf) Durham


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles V. (Ret. Col, Usaf) Durham Obituary
Charles V. Durham (Ret. Col, USAF)

Prattville - Durham (Ret. Col, USAF), Charles V., 79, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel with Dr. Teman Knight officiating. Burial will follow in Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Col Durham proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for over 28 years on various assignments across the country and a tour in Vietnam before retiring out of Maxwell AFB in 1991. He received his bachelors degree from San Jose State University in CA, his masters degree from Oklahoma State University, and his doctorate degree from Ohio State University. He also retired as a full time professor from Troy University Montgomery in 2011. Wherever he went, he always found a church home that he would become very active in, especially Heritage Baptist Church in Montgomery. Col Durham loved the Lord and his family, and he was very proud of all his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Laura Fay Halderman. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, JoAnn Durham; three daughters, Cassandra Durham, MSgt Caterina Durham, Cristina East (Evan East Ret. Maj, USAF); son, Lt Col Jameson Durham (Roxana); sister, Suzanne Young (Robert); brother, Richard Masson (Cherilyn); 9 grandchildren, Isabella Burger (Wesley), Andreana Durham, 1st Lt Eran East (Brandi), Caitlyn East, Charleyna East, Corey East, Eyan East, Michael Faunt, SrA Kellen Faunt; nephew, Maj Ed Mendez (Amy); extended family members and many military, civilian, and church friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his honor.

To express online condolences

please visit www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now