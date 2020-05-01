|
Charles Walter Calhoun passed away at UAB Hospital on April 29, 2020 due to complications from the Covid-19 outbreak. He was born on February 12, 1927 in Langdale, Alabama to the late C. W. (Wash) and Blanche Mayberry Calhoun. He was the oldest of 7 children. All of his siblings preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Agnes T. Calhoun, his wife, Carrie W. Calhoun, and his grandson, Robert "Andy" Andrews.
He is survived by his four children and four stepchildren Pat (Richard) Reed of Opelika, Tony (Virginia) Calhoun of Montgomery, James Walter (Dr. Caroline Feist) Calhoun of Mountain Brook, Betty (Joe) Robertson of Gold Hill, and Deryl, Bobby, Tim and Dr. Sandra Willis.
Survivors also include his grandchildren Jennifer Calhoun, John Mark Calhoun, Christa Andrews, John D. Calhoun, 5 great grandchildren and their children, and his step grandson Brian Willis.
Charles joined the US Navy at age 15. He was a veteran of World War II serving aboard the USS Lake Champlain as a Seaman First Class in the electric shop. After the War, he served in the Army Air Corps in Washington D. C. as an Aviation Electrician. His duties included trouble-shooting the private plane of the President of the United States.
Charles worked for the City of Lafayette for 19 years and the Montgomery Water Works for 24 years. He was the supervisor of the Clarence T. Perry Water Purification Plant for the last 17 years of his career. He was a member of the American Legion in Montgomery.
Charles attended both Methodist and Baptist churches over the course of his life. He helped start and became a member of a Baptist Church off Rifle Range Road in Wetumpka. Charles is remembered for his eloquent benedictions and was a gifted speaker.
Charles made many friends and never encountered a stranger. People often remarked that although it was the first time they had met him, he made them feel as if they had been friends their entire lives. He will be sorely missed.
The burial service will be private due to restrictions established to mitigate the Coronavirus pandemic.
Memorials may be made in his memory to the Benevolent Fund at the Bill Nichols Veterans Home in Alexander City where he resided at the time of his death.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 1 to May 2, 2020